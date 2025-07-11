‘Maalik’ X reviews: Rajkummar Rao impresses in a predictable gangster drama

Rajkummar Rao’s first gangster film Maalik failed to impress viewers following its July 11 release, with many calling the action drama predictable. Rajkummar, however, garnered positive reviews for his performance.

“Apart from a couple of scenes i.e. pre-interval one and the one where #RajkummarRao hangs 4 people nothing in #Maalik really makes an impact...Weak music, predictable climax and half-hearted ending add to the woes. Rao's performance helps you survive the film and that's about it,” wrote an X user, expressing his disappointment with the film’s ‘boring, dragged and predictable’ storyline.

Another X user noted that the first part of the action drama, co-starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar, feels gripping. However, the rest of the film is too slow.

“Maalik is a gangster drama set in 1988–90s Allahabad. The first half is gripping. It builds strong characters and has emotional punches. Overall, Maalik is not groundbreaking. If you enjoy strong performances, especially by Rao, this one will keep you hooked,” he wrote.

Another social media user heaped praise on Rajkummar’s stellar performance. However, he added that the film’s hackneyed narrative lessens its impact.

“#Maalik sticks to the gangster formula but never makes you feel for its lead. Rajkummar Rao brings energy, but it often feels louder than the story itself. There is a strange emptiness in this film,” he wrote.

“The climax could have been shorter, the second half is a bit long. The rest of the performances are good. #Maalik,” remarked an X user.

Lauding the film’s director, Pulkit, and Chhillar, a social media user wrote, “I loved @RajkummarRao performance...@ManushiChhillar is superb in her character....the director #Pulkit has done a brilliant job, wish he had kept the second half crisp, 2.5 hours is too long...”

Maalik features Prosenjit Chatterjee as a gritty cop and Rao as a dreaded gangster. The movie shows them engaging in a cat-and-mouse chase as the former contends for a seat in the Vidhan Sabha.

“I was not born a Maalik but I will become one,” is one of Rajkummar’s most resounding dialogues from the film which shows him hacking, chopping and stabbing his enemies ruthlessly.

After his roles in last year’s Stree 2, Srikanth, Mr & Mrs Mahi and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Maalik marks a significant shift in Rajkummar’s cinematic journey.

“Rao, as always, brings intensity to his role as a ruthless gangster, showcasing flashes of brilliance in emotional and action-packed moments. His commitment is undeniable, and he carries the film with his trademark sincerity,” wrote an X user.

Several netizens said that Maalik has turned out to be one of Rajkummar’s best performances till date.

“Rajkummar one man show. Best performance of his career no doubt,” reads a post on X.

Swanand Kirkire and Saurabh Shukla round off the cast of Maalik. Huma Qureshi also makes a special appearance in a dance number.