‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ earns twice as much as ‘Metro… In Dino’ in India in Week 1

Jurassic World: Rebirth has earned twice as much as Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino at the end of its first week in Indian theatres, as per latest trade reports.

Both the films released in India on July 4.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Gareth Edwards-directed sci-fi action thriller added Rs 3.09 crore nett to its domestic total on Thursday, taking its total collection to Rs 54.13 crore nett.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is on a rampage globally too, having collected USD 359.6 million already. This includes USD 184.6 million from the American box office and 175 million internationally.

The film is set to face competition from Superman, James Gunn’s superhero reboot which hit theatres on July 11.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino collected Rs 2.25 crore nett on Thursday, taking its total to Rs 26.85 crore nett in seven days. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.79 per cent on Thursday.

As per Sacnilk, Metro… In Dino has grossed Rs 31.85 crore in India, and an additional Rs 5 crore gross overseas. The worldwide collection of the romance drama stands at Rs 36.85 crore gross.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 1.15 crore nett on its 21st day. The film’s total domestic collection stands at Rs 154.35 crore nett.