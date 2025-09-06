Will Superman appear in ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2? David Corenswet’s post sparks fan theories

Superman star David Corenswet on Friday dropped a selfie with John Cena from what looks like the sets of Peacemaker Season 2, hinting at a possible cameo in the HBO Max series.

The latest season of Peacemaker, starring Cena as Christopher Smith, picks up after the events of the new Superman movie by James Gunn.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the picture shared by Corenswet, the actor can be seen donning his Man of Steel costume and being all smiles alongside Cena on the Peacemaker sets.

The photo drew a flurry of comments from DC fans on social media, with many of them trying to figure out which episodes will feature the caped superhero. “Bro is definitely in those last 3 episodes,” one of them wrote. “Crossover is the new punk rock,” another fan commented with a reference to the new Superman film.

However, a fan dismissed the idea of a crossover, saying, “Both Superman and Peacemaker were filmed at the same time. I think James mentioned this at some point.”

The outfit worn by Cena in the picture is from the third episode of Peacemaker Season 2. However, Superman didn't appear in that episode. The filming for Season 2 of Peacemaker and Superman had collided, leading fans to believe that the Kryptonian hero might make an appearance in the series.

In the Gunn-directed Superman, Peacemaker showed up during a brief sequence for The Sphere News.

Gunn had previously said that Peacemaker Season 2 is a direct prequel to the events in the upcoming film Man of Tomorrow, which is set to release in 2027.

Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on Max on August 21.