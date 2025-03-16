‘Based On A True Story’: Will Smith’s first music album in 20 years to release on March 28

Hollywood star and rapper Will Smith is set to release his latest music album, Based On A True Story, on March 28. This marks Smith's first studio album in nearly two decades, following Lost and Found in 2005.

The 56-year-old actor and musician shared the announcement on his Instagram handle on Saturday.

"It's OFFICIAL!! My new album 'Based On A True Story' drops March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I'm itchin' to get it out to y'all," he wrote in the caption.

Smith began his music career in the late 1980s as part of the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. Their breakthrough came with the 1988 album He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper, which featured hit singles like Parents Just Don’t Understand and A Nightmare on My Street.

Smith’s rise in television with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1990 coincided with the duo's biggest hit, Summertime, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Smith began his solo music career in 1997 with the theme song Men in Black, which was featured in the film of the same name. His debut solo album Big Willie Style found its way to Billboard 200. Smith has released four studio albums, one compilation album, 18 singles so far.

In addition to his album release, Smith is set to perform live on March 23 after the CONCACAF Nations League final at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as per American entertainment portal Deadline.

The album Based On A True Story will feature 14 tracks, including previously released singles such as Beautiful Scars, First Love, TANTRUM, You Can Make It, and Work of Art, Deadline reported.