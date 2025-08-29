Ariana Grande announces ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour in North America and London in 2026

Ariana Grande is set to tour North America and London in 2026 to promote her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, the 31-year-old singer announced on Friday.

The tour is set to start on June 6 and will wrap up in London on August 23. Grande will perform in nine major cities across North America, alongside a five-night stay in London, with more locations expected to be announced soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“See you next year,” the 31-year-old singer-actress captioned her post on Instagram.

Grande dropped her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, in 2024. She then released the reissued version of the album, titled Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, in March this year.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “To hear that fabulous & gorgeous voice live on tour again… Priceless.” Another fan commented, “I can’t wait to be there to support you every step of the way wow I love you so much.”

Grande’s most recent tour — promoting her albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next — concluded in December 2019.

On the acting front, Grande will be next seen in the fourth instalment of Universal Pictures’ comedy-drama, Meet the Parents alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.

Grande is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama, Wicked: For Good, a sequel to the 2024 film Wicked, set for a November release.