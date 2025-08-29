MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ariana Grande announces ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour in North America and London in 2026

The tour is set to start on June 6 and will wrap up in London on August 23

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.08.25, 03:47 PM
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande File Picture

Ariana Grande is set to tour North America and London in 2026 to promote her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, the 31-year-old singer announced on Friday.

The tour is set to start on June 6 and will wrap up in London on August 23. Grande will perform in nine major cities across North America, alongside a five-night stay in London, with more locations expected to be announced soon.

“See you next year,” the 31-year-old singer-actress captioned her post on Instagram.

Grande dropped her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, in 2024. She then released the reissued version of the album, titled Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, in March this year.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “To hear that fabulous & gorgeous voice live on tour again… Priceless.” Another fan commented, “I can’t wait to be there to support you every step of the way wow I love you so much.”

Grande’s most recent tour — promoting her albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next — concluded in December 2019.

On the acting front, Grande will be next seen in the fourth instalment of Universal Pictures’ comedy-drama, Meet the Parents alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.

Grande is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama, Wicked: For Good, a sequel to the 2024 film Wicked, set for a November release.

