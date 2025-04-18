MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 18 April 2025

Why Srijit Mukherji's 'Oti Uttam' has made it to the Limca Book of Records

The romantic comedy starring Anindya Sengupta and Roshni Bhattacharya released in 2024

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.04.25, 05:05 PM
A still from ‘Oti Uttam’

A still from ‘Oti Uttam’ File Picture

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji’s 2024 film Oti Uttam has made it to the Limca Book of Records for the “longest use of reused archival footage” in a movie, he said on Friday.

Oti Uttam featured the late actor Uttam Kumar in a central role, utilising archival footage and visual effects to integrate scenes from 56 of his previous films.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During my adolescence as a quizzing enthusiast, I had both the Guinness Book of World Records and the Limca Book of Indian Records handy. Never did I imagine that one day I’d find an entry in the latter. But #OtiUttam has made it possible. Congrats to the team,” Mukherji wrote on Instagram.

Released on March 22, 2024, Oti Uttam is a Bengali-language fantasy romantic comedy starring Anindya Sengupta as Krishnendu, a Ph.D. scholar conducting research on Uttam Kumar’s iconic smile. Roshni Bhattacharya plays Sohini, who Krishnendu is in love with.

The plot follows Krishnendu's attempt to win over Sohini with the help of Uttam Kumar's spirit, summoned through a planchette session. Complications arise when Sohini becomes enamoured with the spirit of the legendary actor.​ Gourab Chatterjee, Uttam Kumar's real-life grandson, also plays a significant role in the film.

Creating Oti Uttam involved extensive use of visual effects to incorporate Uttam Kumar's presence in scenes. Mukherji reviewed numerous films to select appropriate scenes, ensuring seamless integration into the narrative.

The film’s music was composed by Saptak Sanai Das, with cinematography by Soumik Haldar and editing by Pronoy Dasgupta.

RELATED TOPICS

Srijit Mukherji Oti Uttam
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sherbet jihad’: Ramdev defends tasteless remark, says he did not name Rooh Afza

Yoga televangelist’s comment comes after his ad sparked controversy online and seemed to target the more-than-100-year-old drink made by Hamdard
Ajit Pawar
Quote left Quote right

People are creating disputes over Hindi language only because they have nothing else to do

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT