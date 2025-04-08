Why is everyone talking about Rajesh Khanna’s 20-year-old granddaughter Naomika Saran

Late actor Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter, Naomika Siva Saran, also known as Naomi Khanna, has set social media abuzz with her recent appearance at an event hosted by Dinesh Vijan to celebrate Maddock Films’s 20-year anniversary in Mumbai.

Naomika was accompanied by her grandmother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, to the event. Videos going viral on social media show Naomi walking hand-in-hand with Kapadia. The 20-year-old looked stunning in a chic black mini dress, complemented by a statement necklace and a matching clutch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online viewers were quick to point out Naomika’s striking resemblance to her grandfather, Rajesh Khanna. Naomika Saran is the daughter of Rinke Khanna and her husband Sameer Saran.

After the party concluded, Naomika was seen enjoying a night out with The Archies stars Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan at a popular eatery in the city.

The event in Mumbai was also attended by Bollywood stars like Triptii Dimri, Abhishek Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

According to media reports, Naomika will be starring opposite Agastya Nanda in an upcoming film helmed by director Jagdeep Sidhu and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Naomika is quite active on Instagram. At the time the report was filed on Tuesday, she had 1,33,000 followers on the social media platform. Naomika often shares glimpses from her travels and moments with her family and friends on her social media handle. Her feed features candid moments from her vacations, family gatherings and everyday life.