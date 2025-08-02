‘Sex and the City’ spin-off ‘And Just Like That…’ to end with Season 3

And Just Like That…, a spinoff to the popular 2000s television series Sex and the City, will end with the third season, the makers said on Friday.

Season 3 of the series premiered on May 29 on HBO Max and a new episode drops every Thursday. And Just Like That… will conclude with a two-part finale, set to stream on August 15.

In a note on X, showrunner Michael Patrick King wrote, “And Just Like That… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end. While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That…season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.”

“Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 to 12,” the note further read.

Created by Darren Star, Season 1 of And Just Like That… released in 2021. The show brought back close friends Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they navigated midlife relationships and experiences in New York City.

Season 2, which premiered in 2023, saw Carrie reunite with ex-fiancé Aidan, Miranda grow closer to Che, and Charlotte navigate family struggles. In the current season, Carrie lets go of Aidan, Miranda explores new relationships, and Charlotte balances her career with parenting.

In Season 3, Carrie juggles a new book and an evolving relationship with Aidan, while Miranda explores uncharted emotional territory, and Charlotte confronts the next phase of motherhood.

Running from 1998 to 2004, the original Sex and the City series explored the lives of four career-driven women who navigate the ups and downs of their lives in Manhattan.

Two film adaptations of Sex and the City were released in theatres in 2008 and 2010, respectively, which featured Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker.