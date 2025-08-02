Kolkata filmmaker Arjunn Dutta dedicates National Award for ‘Deep Fridge’ to late mother

Kolkata-based filmmaker Arjunn Dutta on Friday dedicated his National Award win for Bengali feature film Deep Fridge to his late mother, whose illness and passing coincided with the making of the film.

The drama, starring Abir Chatterjee and Tanushree Chakraborty, was named Best Bengali Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards announced in New Delhi on Friday.

Shortly after the announcement, Dutta posted an emotional note on Facebook recalling how his mother had been diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease just as filming began.

“Throughout the filming and post-production, she fought her battle. In the end, she left us. I couldn’t show her Deep Fridge. Today it feels like she made this happen from above. This award is for you, Ma. It’s not mine,” Dutta wrote.

Deep Fridge had its premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2023. The film explores the quiet distances within relationships, a theme that became even more personal during its making, Dutta said.

Speaking to PTI, Dutta said the award was a morale booster not just for him but for the entire indie film community. “It’s a proud moment for Bengali cinema. This honour will inspire young, independent-thinking filmmakers like me to keep telling our stories,” he said.

Dutta made his directorial debut in 2018 with Abyakto. His second feature film, Guldasta, was released in 2020, followed by Shrimati (2022). Deep Fridge is currently awaiting a theatrical release.