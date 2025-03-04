Why former actor Imran Khan sold his Ferrari to get a Volkswagen Polo and a Thar

Former actor Imran Khan, who once zoomed past the Mumbai traffic in his cherry-red Ferrari, now owns a Volkswagen Polo and a Mahindra Thar — the two cars he has worked on to enhance their performance.

The nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, Imran shot to fame with his big Bollywood debut Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na opposite Genelia D’Souza in 2008. In his mid-twenties, he got his hands on a Ferrari. He later purchased a Range Rover and a Porsche, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cut to 2025, Imran’s high-end supercars are out of his garage to make way for inconspicuous common man vehicles.

“As a young guy, I always dreamt of buying a Ferrari. But after having the experience of driving it in the city, I realised I wasn’t coming anywhere close to the actual potential of the car,” Imran, 42, told Car Girls India, an automobile magazine run by women who love cars.

“For me, the pleasure of starting with a platform car and then build on that was important. So, I sold all the Porsche and Range Rover and Ferrari,” Imran added.

“I just don’t want to be the guy who has enough money to own an expensive car. I want to be the guy who can get under the hood and play around,” Imran told Mashable India last year during a showcase of the Polo GT he modified.

In India, the price of a Ferrari starts at Rs 3.5 crore. Volkswagen sold Polo for Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh before stopping its production in 2022 in India. A 4x4 Mahindra Thar is available in India for roughly Rs 20 lakh.

In a less-than-a-decade long acting career, Imran worked in films like Delhi Belly, Break Ke Baad, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, and Kidnap.

In a recent interview, Imran said that he has adopted a minimalistic lifestyle, where he is involved in 3D designing, architecture and performance-enhancing car modifications.