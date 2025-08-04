Dhanush objects to AI-altered ‘Raanjhanaa’ re-release: ‘This is not the film I committed to’

Dhanush has voiced strong objection to the re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-generated alternate ending, calling the move deeply disturbing and a violation of artistic integrity.

In a statement titled ‘For the love of cinema’ shared on his social media handles on Sunday, the actor said the new climax “stripped the film of its very soul”. He added that the changes were carried out despite his objection.

“The re-release of ‘Raanjhanaa’ with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection,” the actor wrote.

“This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago. The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future,” he added.

The re-edited version of the 2013 film shows Dhanush’s character Kundan surviving after being shot. In the original ending, he dies in the hospital as Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) watches on. In the AI-altered version, Kundan opens his eyes and sits up, while Bindiya (Swara Bhasker) and Murari (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) weep with joy.

The actor’s statement comes amid a public spat between filmmaker Aanand L. Rai and studio Eros, which re-released the film with the modified ending. While Eros has defended the move, calling it an attempt to bring a new perspective to the story, Rai has repeatedly criticised the decision, arguing that it undermines the filmmaker’s original vision.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, Raanjhanaa was released on June 21, 2013. The film marked Dhanush’s Hindi debut and also starred Abhay Deol. The Tamil-dubbed version, Ambikapathy, released in theatres a week later.

A standalone sequel to the film, Tere Ishk Mein, is scheduled for release on November 28. Directed by Rai, the film will feature Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.