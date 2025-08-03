‘Well deserved’: Juhi Chawla congratulates Shah Rukh Khan for bagging best actor trophy at National Film Awards 2025

Bollywood star Juhi Chawla shared a throwback picture alongside Shah Rukh Khan as she congratulated him for receiving his first National Award.

Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award for his performance in Atlee Kumar's directorial "Jawan" at the 71st edition of the National Awards, which was held on Friday. The actor shared the win with Vikrant Massey, who won the award for "12th Fail".

ADVERTISEMENT

It also marked the first National Award for Shah Rukh.

Juhi, who has collaborated with Shah Rukh on films such as "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman", "Darr", "Ram Jaane", "Yes Boss", "Duplicate", "Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani", and "One 2 Ka 4", shared a post on her Instagram handle on Sunday afternoon.

The actor called Shah Rukh's achievement a "well-deserved win" and penned a note along the post. She also tagged Shah Rukh's wife and designer Gauri Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani.

"@iamsrk HUGE Congratulations on winning the National Award!!!! Very happy for you … well deserved … you always give your ALL to every film you do!!! Keep Shining …!!! Much Love and Maannyyyy Congratulations again to you and All your team. @gaurikhan @poojadadlani02 @redchilliesent," she wrote in the caption.

"Jawan" was released in September 2023 and also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

The action thriller went on to emerge as the highest grosser in India of 2023 with its collection crossing over Rs 1000 at the worldwide box office.





Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.