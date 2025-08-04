‘Magniloquent, sesquipedalian’: Shah Rukh Khan’s witty response to Shashi Tharoor wins the internet

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, recently honoured with the National Award for his film Jawan, received a congratulatory message from Shashi Tharoor on Monday. Tharoor’s note was brief and free of any fancy language, which Shah Rukh humorously acknowledged in his reply.

Taking a playful jab at Tharoor’s famously elaborate vocabulary, the 59-year-old actor tweeted, “Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor… would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian… ha ha.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Only you can pull this off with such charm, Shah Rukh Sir - wit, humility, and elegance in one line.” Another fan commented, “Brilliantly played, Shah Rukh! When the Badshah drops magniloquent and sesquipedalian in one breath, even dictionaries blush. You’ve just turned Tharoorian into Khan-speak! And the nation’s loving every syllable.”

“Replied back in Shashi Tharoor style English, the og witty SRK tweets are back,” commented another fan. “Trust SRK to turn a dictionary into a comedy set! Even his wit has a fanbase now,” said another X user.

Shah Rukh Khan has bagged his first-ever National Award after 33 years in the industry for his performance in Atlee’s 2023 action drama. Shah Rukh played a double role in the film— Vikram Rathore, an ex-Army officer, and Azad, his jailor son with a mission to fix systemic corruption.

At the 71st National Film Awards, Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey were jointly honoured with the Best Actor award. Vikrant Massey received recognition for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail.