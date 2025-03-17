‘Gripping, heart pounding’: Why fans cannot stop raving about Netflix show 'Adolescence'

Social media is abuzz with praise for 15-year-old British actor Owen Cooper’s breakout performance in Netflix’s new show Adolescence, each episode of which was shot in a single take, making the teenager’s acting debut all the more remarkable.

The limited series stars Cooper as Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy, arrested for the murder of his classmate Katie. Though Miller pleads innocence, the police build a strong case against him, leaving both Miller and his family ostracised.

The cast of the show also includes Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, and Mark Stanley.

Lauding creators Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, a social media user wrote, “Watched the 4-part series #Adolescence in one day, congrats to Stephen Graham & Jack Thorne who wrote the script, riveting viewing and how good is the young actor Owen Cooper, congrats to all cast.”

Cinematographer Matthew Lewis shot each of the four episodes of the series in a single take. In other words, each episode of Adolescence was filmed in one long take by a single camera.

“Have you guys seen Netflix's new series Adolescence(2025) - a mini drama limited series yet? Each episode of this series is entirely shot in one take without any hidden cuts along with top-notch acting performances and direction,” wrote an X user, praising director Philip Barantini and the cast of the four-part British crime drama television miniseries.

Since its premiere on March 13, Adolescence has earned plaudits from netizens, with viewers calling it a "gripping, heart-pounding drama".

“Binge watched #Adolescence in 1 go last night with my siblings. Definitely the most gripping, heart pounding show on Netflix I've seen in years. The acting, the dialogues and the continuous takes were absolutely stellar. I'm still feeling the emotional impact. Truly sensational. Rate: 8/10,” wrote a social media user.

Cooper was 14 when he was filming the Netflix show. The young actor from England’s Warrington is already gearing up for his next project —- Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights — set to hit theatres in 2026.

Speaking about his role in Adolescence in an interview with American news portal Variety, Cooper said, "Everyone’s been saying such nice things [about my performance]. I don’t know what it is, but I don’t really watch it like I’m watching a normal show. I just watch it because I’m in it. So I don’t know. But everyone who has spoken to me has said it’s amazing. So yeah, I’ve heard positive things."

Cooper said that he had decided to pursue acting only a couple of years back. He also took lessons to hone his skills. "I only really wanted to start acting a couple of years ago...And then I went to lessons and enjoyed it. And then I got into a little agency thing, and then I got a self-tape request for Adolescence. And everything came from that, really,” he shared.