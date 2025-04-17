‘Whole system is rigged’: Anurag Kashyap slams CBFC, govt over censorship of ‘Phule’

Filmmaker-producer Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday slammed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the censorship of the upcoming biopic Phule, alleging that the entire process of screening films for censorship is “rigged” in India.

“My question is, when the film goes for censoring, there are four members in the board. How the f*** the groups and the wings get access to films until and unless they are given access to it. The whole system is rigged,” Kashyap wrote on Instagram.

Following the March 24 trailer release of Phule, a section of Brahmin communities raised objections against the representation of the community in the film, alleging that it promotes casteism.

The CBFC decided to cut certain scenes from the film amid the ongoing controversy, which resulted in the film’s release date getting pushed to April 25.

In a separate post, the Gangs of Wasseypur director shared his personal connection to the film Phule. He mentioned that during his early days in theatre, his first play focused on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule.

“The first play I ever did in my life was on Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. If casteism didn’t exist in this country, why would they have needed to fight against it? Now these Brahmin groups either feel ashamed, are dying of shame, or perhaps they’re living in some alternate Brahmin-only India that we’re unable to see. Someone please explain—who’s the real fool here?” he wrote.

The 52-year-old filmmaker also cited examples of other films such as Punjab 95, Tees, and Dhadak 2 in addition to Phule.

“Punjab 95, Tees, Dhadak 2, Phule. I don't know how many other films are blocked that expose the agenda of this casteist, regionalist, racist government is blocked which is so ashamed to see their own face in the mirror. So ashamed that they can't even openly talk about what it is about the film that bothers them.”

CBFC censorship for Phule came close on the heels of edits made to Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan over references to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Before Empuraan, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava landed in controversy over a dance sequence.

Starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, Phule, directed by Ananth Mahadevan, follows the story of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, who played a pivotal role in challenging caste and gender-based discrimination, leaving an indelible mark on Indian society.

Their visionary efforts led to the establishment of the country's first girls' school in Pune in 1848, a landmark achievement that sparked a revolutionary transformation in education and paved the way for significant social reform.

Co-produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, Phule is now set to hit the theatres on April 25.