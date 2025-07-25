White House slams ‘South Park’ makers for explicit portrayal of President Donald Trump

The White House on Thursday slammed the creators of popular animated television series South Park after an episode explicitly showed President Donald Trump equipped with talking genitals.

The first episode of Season 27 of the show premiered on July 23 on Paramount+.

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to news platform Variety.

Titled Sermon on the ‘Mount, Wednesday’s premiere took a dig at Trump for allegedly suing those who speak against him. The episode also includes a visit from Jesus Christ, who warns the characters that South Park might get cancelled if they continue opposing the President.

In one scene, Trump tries to have sex with Satan in his White House bedroom.

The episode also advertises a website, HeTrumpedUs.com, which redirects users to a South Park-created platform hosting a Deepfake video of a fully naked Trump.

Rogers said that South Park has not been relevant for the last 20 years and its attempts to malign President Trump are bound to meet with failure.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak,” reads the statement.

While South Park has always pushed boundaries, the Season 27 premiere is notable, as it aired soon after Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a new five-year deal with Paramount that includes 50 new episodes plus all seasons of the show becoming available to stream on Paramount+ for the first time.

Since its debut on August 13, 1997, 329 episodes of South Park have been broadcast.