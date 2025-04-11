‘Court – State Vs A Nobody’: Where to watch Ram Jagadeesh’s directorial debut on OTT

Ram Jagadeesh’s directorial debut Court – State Vs A Nobody is now available to stream on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, the streamer announced on social media on Friday.

“The trial has begun, and the truth will find its way. Watch Court: State vs A Nobody, now on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam,” reads a post on the streamer’s Instagram page.

Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and presented by Nani under Wall Poster Cinema, the legal drama stars Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, and Sivaji alongside, P. Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Surabhi Prabhavathi, and Rajasekhar Aningi in supporting roles.

Released theatrically on March 14, Court – State Vs A Nobody minted approximately Rs 66.75 crore gross worldwide, according to trade reports.

The film follows Surya Teja, a struggling junior lawyer who works at a law firm. Teja takes up 19-year-old Chandrashekar’s (Priyadarshi Pulikonda) case after he is falsely charged under POCSO Act by his beloved Jabilli’s (Sridevi) uncle Mangapathi (Sivaji).

The film’s soundtrack is composed by Vijai Bulganin. Karthika Srinivas serves as the editor, while the cinematography is handled by Dinesh Purushothaman.