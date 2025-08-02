South Korean stars to team up with British, American singers in new AppleTV+ show ‘KPopped’

Popular K-pop groups like Itzy, Ateez and Blackswan are set to bring their music and dance to the West by joining forces with renowned artists like Meghan Thee Stallion, Kesha and Mel B on AppleTV+’s musical reality show KPopped, the streamer announced on Friday.

The one-minute-and-49-second trailer features popular American, British and Australian singers collaborating with K-pop artists to reimagine some of their biggest hits. The artists work together to compete in front of a live Seoul-based audience, who will decide which version is the best.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality show, which will be released in eight episodes, is hosted by comedian Soojeong Son. The show will also see popular K-Pop artist Psy as one of the co-hosts.

The cross-cultural musical celebration will include fresh spins on chartbusters like Savage, Wannabe, Ice Ice Baby, Lady Marmalade, Can’t Get You Out of My Head, Motownphilly and Waterfalls.

Soon after the streamer dropped the trailer, fans couldn’t stop raving about the show. “Looks like a fun show. Imagine this leads to more positive collabs in the future, this is good for the mid-tier groups like Billlie and Kep1er,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

Another Reddit user wrote, “This is sort of insane. Stayc and TLC? Itzy and Spice Girls? Billlie and Megan AND THE Patti LaBelle??? ... never in my life would I have predicted this.”

The series’ executive producers are Moira Ross, Richie, Lee, Megan Thee Stallion and Greg Foster, alongside Harry H.K. Shin and Jake Hong, with producer Ki-woong Kim for CJ ENM Co., Ltd.

In addition to performing, Megan shared the stage alongside rapper-singer Psy to perform Gangnam Style in the trailer.

All eight episodes of KPopped are set to drop on August 29 on Apple TV+.