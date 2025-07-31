Robert Carlyle to play Sherlock Holmes in ‘Watson’ Season 2

Actor Robert Carlyle is set to play literary detective Sherlock Holmes in the second instalment of the popular American TV series Watson, as per US media reports.

Carlyle will appear in a recurring guest role, joining series star Morris Chestnut, who plays Dr. John Watson.

“My dear Watson.. a new challenge awaits me @WatsonCBS,” wrote Carlyle, sharing the news on X.

According to Deadline, the introduction of the character comes as a surprise, since Craig Sweeny stated in January that he had no immediate plans to bring Sherlock into the series.

The investigative medical drama Watson, which premiered on January 26, offers a modern take on the legendary detective, reimagining him as a doctor who now solves medical mysteries instead of criminal ones.

After taking down Moriarty (Randall Park) in Season 1, Watson and his team of ‘doc-tectives’ return in Season 2 with a renewed focus on diagnosing and treating the world’s rarest diseases.

But just as Watson looks ahead, his past catches up with him. Sherlock Holmes, long believed dead, suddenly reappears, unearthing a long-buried secret that could change everything, one that resides within Watson himself.

Carlyle joins a distinguished lineup of actors who have portrayed Sherlock Holmes over the years. This includes Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes, Benedict Cumberbatch in Sherlock, Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes, Will Ferrell in Holmes & Watson, Jonny Lee Miller in Elementary, David Thewlis in Sherlock and Daughter, Ian McKellen in Mr. Holmes, Michael Caine in Without a Clue, Peter O’Toole in various animated adaptations, Charlton Heston in The Crucifer of Blood, and the iconic Basil Rathbone in the classic Sherlock Holmes film series.

The second season of Watson is set to premiere on October 13 at 10pm on CBS channel in the US, and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Carlyle will be next seen in Roland Joffe’s upcoming thriller, November 1963, focusing on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.