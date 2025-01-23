‘When Harry Met Sally’ stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal are reuniting for ‘something iconic’

Hollywood icons Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal are “reuniting for something iconic”, the actress announced on Instagram on Thursday, fuelling speculations about a possible sequel or spin-off to their 1989 classic When Harry Met Sally.

Meg Ryan posted a photo on Instagram, featuring Crystal, 76, wearing a sweater similar to Harry Burns’ — Billy’s character in When Harry Met Sally — iconic wardrobe. Meg, 63, was dressed in an outfit reminiscent of her character Sally Albright’s signature style.

Meg captioned the post, “It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon.” Billy shared the same post on his Instagram account.

Fans quickly reacted to the news, with many speculating about the nature of the project. The posts have sparked hopes of a sequel, a retrospective, or another collaboration tied to their celebrated film.

When Harry Met Sally, directed by Rob Reiner and written by the late Nora Ephron, remains a cultural touchstone. The story follows Harry Burns and Sally Albright, who meet in 1977 during a ride to New York City, where they clash over their opposing views on relationships. Over the next 12 years, they encounter each other periodically, navigating breakups, personal growth, and an evolving friendship.

When Harry Met Sally earned an Academy Award nomination for best screenplay at the 62nd Oscars.