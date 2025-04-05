‘Indian Idol’ 15 grand finale: Special guests, show timings and much-awaited performances

After nearly five months of nail-biting contest, singing reality show Indian Idol 15 is all set to bring down the curtain on what has been a memorable season. The much-anticipated grand finale of the popular show will air in two parts — on April 5 and 6 — at 8.30pm on Sony TV.

Launched on October 26, 2025, the fifteenth season of Indian Idol has been a launchpad for emerging musical talents from across the country. Judged by a powerhouse trio — Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani — and hosted by Aditya Narayan, the show has consistently struck the right chord with its audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the competition reaches its climax, six talented contestants remain in contention for the coveted Indian Idol trophy: Manasi Ghosh, Subhajit Chakraborty, Sneha Shankar, Chaitanya Devadhe, Priyangshu Dutta and Anirudh Suswaram.

A promo dropped by Sony LIV on Saturday offered fans a sneak peek into the grand finale’s glitzy spectacle. Special guests Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, and Shilpa Shetty will be gracing the finale for a star-studded celebration.

Originally slated to wrap up in March, Indian Idol 15 was extended by a week. Last week’s episodes featured Sukhwinder Singh and Neelam as guests.

The current season of Indian idol has seen a strong representation from West Bengal, with three finalists hailing from the state. Mansi Ghosh, a 24-year-old professional vocalist from Kolkata, has impressed the judges and audiences alike with her unconventional singing style.

Subhajit Chakraborty, 22, from Kharagpur, has won hearts with not just his soulful voice but also his inspiring journey of struggle — having worked as a paan-seller before making it big on the show.

Priyangshu Dutta, 21, originally from Kolkata, pursued his education at The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society College before stepping into the limelight with his powerful performances.