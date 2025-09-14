When and Where to watch the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in India

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, September 14, in Los Angeles, California, and Indian audiences can catch the live broadcast on JioHotstar at 5.30am IST on Monday, September 15.

The star-studded ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, will take place at the Peacock Theater. The event will feature an exciting lineup of presenters including Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Ortega, Stephen Colbert, Jude Law, Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman and Kathy Bates.

Kristen Bell, Alexis Bledel, Sterling K. Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Walton Goggins, Tony Goldwyn, Lauren Graham, Kathryn Hahn, Mariska Hargitay, and Justin Hartley are also among the list of presenters.

The nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards were announced in July. Apple TV+ series Severance leads the pack in drama categories with 27 nods, while The Studio led in the Comedy categories with 23 nominations. In the limited series category, HBO’s The Penguin, a spinoff from the Batman universe, ended up with 24 nominations.

Another standout was Netflix’s Adolescence, which earned 13 nominations, including a supporting actor nod for Owen Cooper, the 15-year-old breakout star who plays a 13-year-old suspected of murder in the procedural drama.