Friday, 10 October 2025

‘Mirai’ OTT release: When and where to watch Teja Sajja-starrer superhero film

Also starring Manchu Manoj, the Karthik Gattamneni directorial hit theatres on September 12

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.10.25, 03:54 PM
A poster of ‘Mirai’

A poster of 'Mirai'

Telugu star Teja Sajja’s multilingual action film Mirai is now streaming on JioHotstar. The superhero film can be viewed in Telugu, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

However, the Hindi version of the film is not available on the streamer yet.

Also starring Manchu Manoj, the Karthik Gattamneni directorial, which hit theatres on September 12, also features voiceovers by Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

“Experience the power of Brahmand This is History, This is Future, This is Mirai. #Mirai streaming now on JioHotstar,” JioHotstar Telugu wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Mirai follows the story of a warrior entrusted with protecting nine sacred scriptures that hold the power to transform mortals into deities.

The fantasy drama features Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, and Jayaram in key roles. It grossed Rs 143.6 crore worldwide, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions handling distribution.

