Comedian Samay Raina wins the Super Pogchamps chess tourney defeating popular streamers, players

Indian YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina won the Super Pogchamps, an online chess tournament series, by defeating gamer Sardoche in the final round.

Super PogChamps is a series of online amateur chess tournaments hosted by Chess.com. Players in the tournament are internet personalities, primarily Twitch streamers.

Samay also defeated Canadian chess player and influencer Andrea Botez in the semifinals.

“Huge congratulations to Samay Raina on winning the SuperPogChamps! After an outstanding 10-0 run in the group stage, Samay defeated Andrea Botez in the semifinals and Sardoche in the finals to become the Champion,” reads the X post by Chessbase India.

Samay, however, has donated the entire winning amount of USD 10,000 to the HelpChess fund.

The post further read, “Samay won USD 10,000 for becoming the Champion, and donated the entire amount to the HelpChess fund - money which will be used to support chess players in need.”

Recently, the Supreme Court ordered YouTuber Samay Raina and other comedians who were part of a particular India’s Got Latent episode to organise at least two fundraising events every month for the treatment of disabled people.

The bench led by CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order based on a plea filed by NGO Cure SMA India Foundation. In an India’s Got Latent episode, Samay Raina cracked a joke about a charity drive that helped a two-month-old baby with a rare disease with Rs 16 crore.

The apex court noted that comedians Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar had volunteered to organise events to raise funds for the cause, as per earlier orders. They also requested permission to share success stories of differently-abled individuals.

The bench also made it clear that it is up to Raina and other comedians to persuade disabled people to join in their events.