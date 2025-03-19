‘NEEK’ OTT release: When and where to watch the Dhanush-directed romcom

Actor-director Dhanush’s third directorial venture, Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), will stream on Prime Video from March 21, he announced on Tuesday.

The romcom, starring debutant Pavish Narayan in the lead, released in theatres on February 21.

“#NEEKonPrime from March 21st onwards…,” Dhanush wrote on X.

NEEK received a mixed response from both critics and audiences during its theatrical run. The film, directed, written, and produced by Dhanush, is co-produced by Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri.

The cast includes Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran and Priya Prakash Varrier in pivotal roles alongside R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan.

NEEK’s cinematography is handled by Britto, editing by Prasanna GK, and music composed by GV Prakash.

The story of NEEK revolves around Prabhu (Pavish), a young and ambitious chef who falls for Nila (Anikha Surendran). But Nila’s rich dad (Sarathkumar) doesn’t want a middle-class son-in-law.

Prabhu eventually breaks up with Nila and decides to meet a prospective bride, Preethi (Priya Prakash Varrier). And just as he takes this step forward, Prabhu receives a wedding invitation from Nila.

Convinced that watching Nila tie the knot with another man won’t shatter him, he arrives at the wedding with his loyal friend, Rajesh (Matthew Thomas). As Prabhu goes through the different stages of grief during the various wedding rituals, he is joined by other friends — Venky (Venkatesh Menon), Sriya (Rabiya Khatoon) and the wedding planner Anjali (Ramya Ranganathan).

On the work front, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his fourth directorial Idly Kadai. The film, produced by Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films, features him in the lead alongside Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, and Shalini Pandey. Idly Kadai will hit theatres on April 10.