‘Idli Kadai’ OTT release: When and where to watch Dhanush’s latest directorial

Also starring Nithya Menen, the family drama hit theatres on October 1

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.10.25, 01:33 PM
Dhanush in 'Idli Kadai'

Dhanush in 'Idli Kadai' File picture

Dhanush’s latest directorial Idli Kadai is set to premiere on Netflix on October 29, the streaming platform announced on Friday. It will be available to stream in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The film, marking Dhanush’s fourth outing as a director, hit theatres on October 1.

“Get ready to have a blockbuster breakfast with Idli Kadai. Watch Idli Kadai on Netflix, out 29 October in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a motion poster of the film.

Idli Kadai follows the story of Murugan (Dhanush), whose pursuit of a career in hotel management strains his relationship with his father, who runs a traditional idli shack. Betrayed by his mentor, Murugan is compelled to return home and fight to safeguard his family business and its legacy.

The film also stars Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Shalini Pandey, Geetha Kailasam, Parthiban, and Samuthirakani in key roles. Nithya Menen reunites with Dhanush after their 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for Idli Kadai. Kiran Koushik serves as the cinematographer while Prasanna GK is in charge of editing. The film is produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films in association with Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures.

Idli Kadai amassed Rs 71.32 crore worldwide, including Rs 50 crore nett in India.

Dhanush was last seen in the crime drama Kuberaa. He is also set to headline Anand L. Rai’s upcoming romance drama Tere Ishk Mein alongside Kriti Sanon.

