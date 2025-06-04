‘The Accountant 2’ OTT release: When and where to stream Ben Affleck’s action thriller

The Accountant 2, headlined by Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, will begin streaming on Prime Video from June 5, Amazon MGM Studios has announced.

The announcement comes on the heels of the film’s theatrical release in the US in April, which saw the action thriller rake in over USD 155 million globally. Prior to that, the sequel to the 2016 hit premiered at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, where it won the Headliner Audience Award.

Directed by Gavin O’Connor, The Accountant 2 sees Affleck return as Christian Wolff, a mathematics wizard with autism and a knack for unravelling financial deceptions. When a former acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant”, Christian is pulled into a deadly conspiracy.

Realising the threat at hand, he turns to his estranged brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) for help. Together, and in alliance with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they become targets of a lethal network determined to bury its secrets.

Also starring Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, and J.K. Simmons, the film is written by Bill Dubuque and produced by Affleck, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Mark Williams.

The first Accountant film introduced Affleck’s Christian Wolff as a numbers wizard leading a double life, balancing complex audits for criminal clients with his own moral compass.

The sequel was developed under Affleck and Matt Damon’s production banner Artists Equity, which acquired the rights from Warner Bros. and partnered with Amazon MGM Studios for its release.