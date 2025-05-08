MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
What went into making Diljit Dosanjh’s hand-embroidered Met Gala outfit

The 41-year-old singer walked the blue carpet for the first time at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5 (ET)

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.05.25, 01:32 PM
Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025

Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025 Instagram/@diljitdosanjh

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s ivory-and-gold Prabal Gurung maharaja suit at the 2025 Met Gala was hand-embroidered with golden thread, shows a video shared by luxury fashion label Pitambara.

“What a surreal moment this is for TEAM PITAMBARA right now! Thank you for the wonderful opportunity @prabalgurung and team. We’re beyond grateful for all the love and support you’ve been sending our way — it truly means the world to us,” reads a post on Pitambara’s official Instagram page.

The video, which captures the making of Diljit’s Met Gala outfit, shows designers hand weaving letters in Gurumukhi script on the ensemble’s cape.

The video also shows Diljit walking the blue carpet for the first time at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5 (ET).

The 41-year-old singer stood out not just for his style but also for his cultural representation. The Hass Hass singer completed his look with a bejewelled turban, stone-studded necklaces and a sheathed sword.

In addition to Diljit, Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Shah Rukh Khan also made their debut appearance at the Met Gala this year. Other Indian celebrities at fashion’s biggest night included Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

On the work front, Diljit is set to collaborate with K-pop singer Jackson Wang on an upcoming single titled Buck. Diljit will be next seen in Anurag Singh’s Border 2, which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

