‘We’ll laugh, like we used to’: Babil Khan pens poem in remembrance of father Irrfan Khan

Actor Babil Khan on Tuesday expressed his longing for the quality time he would spend with his father Irrfan Khan while growing up.

Through a poem marking Irrfan’s fifth death anniversary, Babil reminisced about the moments they spent together and how he misses his father’s presence in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With you, without you. Life goes on, with me, without me. Soon I’ll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly, drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, then we’ll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you,” the 26-year-old actor wrote, sharing a nostalgic photo with Irrfan from his childhood days.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a long battle with a rare neuroendocrine tumour. His final film was Angrezi Medium, released just a month before his death. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan.

Shoojit Sircar also penned a heartfelt letter remembering Irrfan on Tuesday.

Sircar, who collaborated with Irrfan on the 2015 film Piku, recalled their cherished moments together, particularly their shared love for jhal muri and deep conversations about life.

Irrfan Khan-starrer Piku, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is set to re-release in theatres on May 9 to mark the film’s tenth anniversary.

Babil Khan, who made his acting debut with Netflix film Qala in 2022, recently starred in Amit Golani’s latest ZEE5 cyber thriller Logout.