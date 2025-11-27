‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Karen’s transformation, Will’s new powers are all the buzz

Unexpected twists and standout performances in the latest season of Netflix’s Stranger Things has sent the internet into a tizzy, with many fans buzzing about Cara Buono's Karen Wheeler and Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers following Season 5 premiere on Netflix in India.

“This scene is incredible, you can feel the tension and the fear, god, they did an amazing job the way Karen fights for her daughter, what a way to give the character a new twist for the better,” posted an X user, sharing a clip from the latest instalment.

“The acting in this Stranger Things season is frying me man,” wrote another.

Several X users have heaped praise on a scene wherein Will develops telekinetic powers like Eleven.

The first volume of Stranger Things Season 5 stars Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Stranger Things began in 2016 with the disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. This sparked a chain of events which culminated in Eleven defeating Vecna, the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the final episode of Season 4.

“It's 5 am, I just finished the first part of S5 of Stranger Things, my head is blown to pieces. It’s the best thing I have seen in my life,” commented another first-day viewer, heaping praise on the latest instalment of the Duffer Brothers-created sci-fi series.

“Already finished the first 4 episodes of #StrangerThings5? Watching right now? We like it much. Demogorgon crushing hard...Epic vibes on screen. Stranger Things X Demogorgonito Mooning in the Upside Down,” posted an X user.

Season 5 sees the residents of Hawkins facing Vecna’s wrath one last time in their final showdown against humanoid monsters from the Upside Down.

An X user expressed excitement over two unexpected references to the King of Pop Michael Jackson in the show.

Episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Netflix on 26 December in India. The series finale will drop on 1 January, 2026.