Hrithik Roshan calls ‘War 2’ co-actor Jr NTR a ‘one-take final-take star’, praises his commitment to craft

Actor Hrithik Roshan called his War 2 co-actor Jr NTR a “one-take final-take” star at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Heaping praise on Jr NTR, Hrithik said, “Tarak, I have not just observed you, but I have learnt from you. We have had very similar journeys for 25 years now, and I think Tarak sees a little bit of himself in me also. It is true when they say that he is a one-take final-take star.”

Hrithik also highlighted his co-star's commitment to his craft. “He (Jr NTR) will not even check the shot because he knows he has given everything to it. And I will apply that in my future films. Tarak, thank you for teaching me that,” the Krrish actor said at the event.

The RRR star, on the other hand, said the film will introduce Hrithik to the Telugu audience just as it will introduce him to the Hindi audience. “Each and every fan of mine will take you to their hearts. Sir, I promise. Your responsibility is ours,” Jr NTR added.

Videos from the event, which have gone viral on social media, show fans clapping and cheering for the two actors.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the sequel.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, the upcoming action thriller stars Jr NTR as the antagonist. The film also stars Kiara Advani as an army officer and Kabir’s romantic interest. War 2 is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, War 2 has raked in Rs 2.09 crore domestically through pre-sales. The film will clash with Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie at the box office.