Hrithik Roshan collaborates with ‘K.G.F’ makers Hombale Films for pan-India project

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is set to collaborate with South Indian production house Hombale Films for an upcoming pan-India drama, the banner announced on Wednesday.

“They call him the Greek God. He's ruled hearts, shattered limits and we see the phenomenon he truly is! We are proud to welcome @iHrithik to the @hombalefilms family for a collaboration, years in the making. A tale of grit, grandeur and glory is set to unfold, where intensity meets imagination, the Big Bang begins,” the production house wrote on X.

The upcoming film also marks Hrithik’s first collaboration with a South Indian production banner.

“Hombale has been home to some very unique stories over the years. I’m looking forward to partner with them and deliver a cinematic experience for our audience. We are dreaming big and committed to bringing the vision to life,” the Dhoom 2 actor said to US-based media outlet Variety.

Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur also shared his excitement about this power-packed collaboration. “At Hombale Films, our purpose is to tell stories that inspire and transcend boundaries. Partnering with Hrithik Roshan is a step forward in realising that vision, crafting a film where intensity meets imagination on a grand scale. We are committed to delivering an experience that is both powerful and timeless,” he said to Variety.

Hombale Films is known for consistently backing commercial successes like K.G.F: Chapter 1, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Kantara.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan, 51, is set to headline the upcoming YRF spy film War 2, which also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the upcoming action thriller is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Hrithik is also set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4.