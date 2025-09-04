Where to watch Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar’s mythological drama ‘Kannappa’ on OTT

Telugu star Vishnu Manchu-led mythological drama Kannappa is now available to stream on Prime Video, the streamer said on Thursday.

“Glory. Guts. Grandeur. All in one epic #KannappaOnPrime, Watch Now,” the caption of a post on Prime Video’s official Instagram page read.

Produced under the banner of Twenty Four Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, Kannappa stars Prabhas as Rudra, an avatar of Lord Shiva.

In Kannappa, Prabhas’s Rudra meets Manchu’s titular character and helps him understand that there is a power and energy that exists but cannot be seen. The film follows Bhakta Kannappa’s transformation from an atheist to a believer. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva in the film.

The ensemble cast also includes Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo.

Released in theatres on June 27, Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu.

Kannappa reunites Akshay and Kajal Aggarwal for the first time in 12 years since the 2013 crime thriller Section 26.

According to industry data-tracking platform, the film earned Rs 31.93 crore nett in India during its theatrical run.