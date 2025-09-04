Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ teaser promises romance, drama and vengeance

Margot Robbie plays Catherine, a woman madly in love with Jacob Elordi’s Heathcliff, in the first-look teaser of upcoming gothic fiction Wuthering Heights, dropped by Warner Bros. on Wednesday.

The one-minute-31-second long video shows Catherine lost in her thoughts, craving intimacy with Heathcliff.

Adapted from Victorian novelist Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel of the same name, Wuthering Heights will be directed and produced by Emerald Fennell, known for her work on Promising Young Woman and Saltburn.

Margot Robbie is set to play Catherine Earnshaw, the protagonist of the classic novel, while Jacob Elordi plays her love interest Heathcliff. The film will also star Hong Chau, Alison Oliver and Shazad Latif.

Wuthering Heights is a tale of passion, revenge, and tragedy set in the Yorkshire moors. The plot revolves around the complicated love story of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, an orphan adopted by Catherine’s father. Despite their deep bond, Catherine chooses to marry Edgar Linton, a wealthy neighbour, for social status. Heartbroken and enraged, Heathcliff vows revenge on those who wronged him.

Wuthering Heights has been adapted for the big screen many times in the past, including the most recent adaptation in 2011, starring James Howson and Kaya Scodelario.

Wuthering Heights is set to release on February 14, 2026.

