Viral video of Sonu Sood riding bike shirtless in Spiti Valley may have been shot in 2023: Police

Social media users have urged authorities to take necessary action against the actor for flouting traffic laws

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.05.25, 01:04 PM
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood Instagram, X

The viral video of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood riding a bike shirtless and without protective gears in the Spiti Valley may have been shot in 2023, Himachal Pradesh police have said in a statement.

“A video allegedly showing a Bollywood actor violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti is under investigation. Initial info: Video may be from 2023. Verification underway by DySP HQ Keylong District. Police will take legal action if violations are confirmed,” reads a post on the official X page of Himachal Pradesh police.

Sood, 51, drew flak shortly after the video of him riding a bike in Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh went viral on social media. The Fateh actor landed in the crosshairs of netizens for breaching traffic laws.

An X user wrote, "So will @himachalpolice take any action on @SonuSood for riding naked without a helmet in Spiti? No protective gear, no clothes - for God knows what he is trying to promote. Are celebrities above the law?"

Another X user wrote, "Take action against Sonu Sood, he broke rules. Not by mistake. Rules are equal to everyone. Don't treat them like celebrity.”

Other social media users also urged authorities to take necessary action against Sood.

The actor is yet to issue a statement regarding the controversy.

Sood reportedly participated in a road safety campaign recently. He also encouraged people to wear helmets and follow traffic rules during the campaign.

On the work front, the actor last appeared in Sundar C’s Tamil action comedy Madha Gaja Raja.

