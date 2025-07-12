Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jay Duplass to star in Prime Video series 'Sterling Point'

Hollywood actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jay Duplass have boarded the Prime Video series "Sterling Point".

Morgan had his breakthrough with his performance in the hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy", which began in 2005. He later went on to be a part of projects such as "The Walking Dead" and "Supernatural".

ADVERTISEMENT

Duplass is known for his roles in shows such as "Togetherness" and "Transparent".

Created and directed by Megan Park, the upcoming series is described as an ensemble drama with comedy and heart about sisterhood, nature vs nurture, complicated family dynamics, and grief, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The previously announced star cast members include the names of Ella Rubin as Annie, Amelie Hoeferle as Ramona, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Keen Ruffalo, Bo Bragason, and Daniel Quinn-Toye.

The plot revolves around Annie (Rubin), who, alongside her twin brother Connor, was raised in New York by their single father. They later find out their estranged grandfather left them an island on a lake in his will.

Morgan's latest work is "Neighborhood Watch". Directed by Duncan Skiles, the crime thriller film released in April.

Duplass most recently appeared in the comedy drama "Dying for Sex". Released in April, it also starred Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.