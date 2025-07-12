MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 12 July 2025

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jay Duplass to star in Prime Video series 'Sterling Point'

Created and directed by Megan Park, the series also stars Ella Rubin, Amelie Hoeferle, Keen Ruffalo and Daniel Quinn-Toye

PTI Published 12.07.25, 07:12 PM
Sterling Point

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jay Duplass Instagram

Hollywood actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jay Duplass have boarded the Prime Video series "Sterling Point".

Morgan had his breakthrough with his performance in the hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy", which began in 2005. He later went on to be a part of projects such as "The Walking Dead" and "Supernatural".

ADVERTISEMENT

Duplass is known for his roles in shows such as "Togetherness" and "Transparent".

Created and directed by Megan Park, the upcoming series is described as an ensemble drama with comedy and heart about sisterhood, nature vs nurture, complicated family dynamics, and grief, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The previously announced star cast members include the names of Ella Rubin as Annie, Amelie Hoeferle as Ramona, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Keen Ruffalo, Bo Bragason, and Daniel Quinn-Toye.

The plot revolves around Annie (Rubin), who, alongside her twin brother Connor, was raised in New York by their single father. They later find out their estranged grandfather left them an island on a lake in his will.

Morgan's latest work is "Neighborhood Watch". Directed by Duncan Skiles, the crime thriller film released in April.

Duplass most recently appeared in the comedy drama "Dying for Sex". Released in April, it also starred Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Jay Duplass Prime Video Series
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

No filter needed: Govt rolls back key pollution control rule for coal plants

In a major policy reversal, Centre exempts most coal-fired units from $30bn desulphurisation mandate, citing emissions analysis and coal type
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

IIM Calcutta remains steadfast in upholding a safe and respectful campus environment

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT