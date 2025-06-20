Vir Das’s new comedy special ‘Fool Volume’ to premiere on Netflix in July

International Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das’s new comedy special, Fool Volume, will premiere on Netflix on July 18, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

“Indian comedy is not silent, it returns with Fool Volume. A new comedy special from International Emmy-winning comedian, Vir Das is arriving at fool volume on 18 July, only on Netflix,” reads the streamer’s post on Instagram.

This new special will mark Das’s seventh collaboration with Netflix. His first, Abroad Understanding (2017), introduced his humour to audiences worldwide, followed by Losing It (2018), Hasmukh (2019), For India (2020) and Outside In (2020).

In 2023, Das won the prestigious International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for his 2022 Netflix special, Vir Das: Landing, which offered a unique perspective on global cultural dynamics. This award not only solidified his place on the international stage but also paved the way for him to make history again as the first Indian host of the International Emmy Awards ceremony in 2024.

The 46-year-old comedian-actor has gained recognition not only for his stand-up comedy but also for his work in Bollywood, where he has starred in hits like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone and Badmaash Company.

Das is also set to debut as an author with a memoir titled The Outsider: A Memoir For Misfits, which will be released in November.

He is currently on his international Mind Fool tour, taking his comedy to 33 countries.