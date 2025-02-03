‘Omorshongi’: Vikram-Sohini’s chemistry steers this tale of romancing a ghost

Dibya Chatterjee’s Omorshongi, starring Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar, is an interesting take on romance, fusing supernatural elements with comedy and drama. With a premise that might remind one of Ghost (1990) or Beetlejuice (1988), Omorshongi roots itself in Bengali sensibilities as it looks at the nature of longing and the possibility of a romantic love transcending death.

The story revolves around childhood sweethearts Anurag (Vikram) and Joyee (Sohini), who have been inseparable since their school days. Tragedy strikes just when they are on the cusp of starting a life together. Joyee dies of a heart attack a day before their wedding, but death, as it turns out, isn’t the end of their love story as Joyee returns as a ghost, unwilling to leave Anurag behind.

Unlike conventional ghost stories where spirit hauntings happen for revenge or unfinished business, Joyee’s presence is neither menacing nor sad in the usual sense. She is simply there, nagging Anurag, scolding him, comforting him and refusing to fade into oblivion. It’s a love story complicated by the fact that one of the lovers no longer has a physical body.

Anurag, a writer, is perplexed by the absurdity of the situation. Initially terrified, he slowly adjusts to Joyee’s presence, convincing himself that he’s been given a ‘bonus round’ with the love of his life. But their relationship exists in a limbo, for Joyee cannot age. Neither can he touch her or truly live a shared life. What does love mean when it is forever but also fundamentally incomplete?

Omorshongi strikes a bittersweet balance between humour and heartache. There’s something almost comically tragic about Anurag’s desperate attempts to make sense of Joyee’s existence through the help of tantriks, spiritualists and occult experts. He even contemplates new relationships, only to find himself unable to move on. The film’s pacing drags occasionally, particularly in the second half where some scenes feel repetitive.

The chemistry between Vikram and Sohini is effortless. Vikram plays Anurag with a sincerity that makes his grief, confusion and obsession utterly believable. Sohini as Joyee is so natural that she commands every scene she is in. Joyee’s ghost exists in Anurag’s world not as a shadow but as a vibrant force without ever physically touching him. Sohini’s dialogue delivery — sometimes playful, sometimes aching with unsaid sorrow — makes Joyee’s spectral presence feel all too real.

Among the supporting cast, Srima Bhattacharya and Aniruddha Gupta provide solid support as Anurag’s friends. Omorshongi also features several intriguing cameos by Q, Madhumita Sarkar, Ankush, Angana Roy and Tathagata Mukherjee.

Cinematographer Abhimanyu Sengupta deserves credit for making the film visually compelling. The ghostly elements are handled with subtlety, relying less on visual effects and more on composition, lighting and atmosphere.

Music plays a crucial role in shaping the film’s emotional core. Arko Pravo Mukherjee’s Ki Aar Bolbo Ami beautifully complements the film’s melancholic romance. The song Monihara, performed by Rishi Chanda and Abhique, adds to the wistful mood.