Vijay Varma wraps up shooting for Prime Video series ‘Matka King’

The crime thriller series is directed by Nagraj Manjule

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.04.25, 12:40 PM
A poster of 'Matka King'

A poster of 'Matka King' Instagram

Actor Vijay Varma has completed shooting for Prime Video’s upcoming series Matka King, the actor announced on Thursday.

On his Instagram story, Vijay shared a unique cake crafted to resemble a matka covered with a red cloth, with ‘Matka King’ inscribed on it. He added the caption, ‘Matka King wrapped.’

The crime thriller series is directed by Nagraj Manjule, known for films like Fandry and Sairat. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Abhay Koranne.

The series follows an ambitious cotton trader in Mumbai who invents a new gambling game called Matka. As the game spreads like wildfire through the city, it reshapes the social fabric of the place.

“An enterprising cotton trader in Mumbai starts a new gambling game called Matka, taking the city by storm and democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

The series also stars Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles.

Matka King is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Nagraj Manjule, along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan and Ashwini Sidwani, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the series.

