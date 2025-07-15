‘Mandala Murders’ trailer: Vaani Kapoor’s SP Rea Thomas investigates ritualistic killings

Vaani Kapoor’s SP Rea Thomas strives to hunt down a serial killer in the trailer of Yash Raj Films’ new thriller series Mandala Murders, dropped by Netflix on Tuesday.

The two-minute-17-second-long video shows Rea investigating a series of ritualistic murders along with Vaibhav Raj Gupta’s cop Vikram Singh in the fictional town of Charandaspur.

The trailer reveals that there lies an ancient machine in the forests of Charandaspur which demands a person’s thumb as a sacrifice. In return, the person will have all his wishes granted. A series of murders then take place, which seem related to this machine and a secret society.

Alongside the bodies of the victims, lie relics bearing cryptic symbols. Rea and Vikram must decipher the meaning of these enigmatic signs before five more murders take place. The relics will provide them with hints about the next victim’s identity.

The trailer also features Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaokar and Raghuvir Yadav in key roles.

Created and directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame, Mandala Murders is set to hit Netflix on July 25.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor was recently seen in Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is currently streaming on Netflix. Vaani was set to star opposite Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the film Abir Gulaal. However, the movie was reportedly shelved after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.