Vijay Sethupathi to collaborate with Puri Jagannadh for new film, shooting starts in June

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to collaborate with director Puri Jagannadh for an upcoming project, the filmmaker announced on Sunday. The film, which will be produced under the banner Puri Connects, marks an “electrifying new chapter with a sensational collaboration” the makers said.

Jagannadh, best known for his films like Badri, Itlu Sravani Subramanyam, Pokiri, and Sivamani, is producing the venture alongside his frequent collaborator Charmme Kaur. He took to social media to break the news, sharing a picture with Sethupathi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On this auspicious day of #Ugadi. Embarking on an electrifying new chapter with a sensational collaboration. Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh and powerhouse performer, Makkalselvan @actorvijaysethupathi join forces for a MASTERPIECE IN ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES,” read the caption of the post.

The film is expected to commence shooting in June. Details about the rest of the cast or the plot remain under wraps.

Sethupathi, who continues to be one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema, was last seen in Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. The film, which hit the screens in December, is currently streaming on ZEE5.