‘Ace’ OTT release: Where to watch Vijay Sethupathi-led crime comedy

Arumuga Kumar’s Tamil-language romantic crime comedy film Ace, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth, is now available to stream on Prime Video, less than a month after its May 23 theatrical release.

“High stakes, Higher thrills. Watch #Ace streaming now on @Primevideoin,” announced Sethupathi on X on Saturday.

In the film, Vijay plays Kannan, also known as Bolt, while Rukmini essays the role of his love interest, Rukku. Yogi Babu appears as Arivukarasa (Arivu), with Babloo Prithiveeraj and Divya Pillai in supporting roles. Ace follows the story of a man with dreams of settling abroad. However, he finds himself caught in a perilous web of crime.

Written, directed and produced by Arumuga Kumar, the film was shot primarily in Malaysia between May and November 2023. It features music by Justin Prabhakaran, a background score by Sam C.S., cinematography by Karan B. Rawat and editing by Fenny Oliver. The film grossed approximately Rs 10 crore nett at the domestic box office during its theatrical run, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

On the work front, Vijay has Pandiraaj’s Tamil film Thalaivan Thalaivii in the pipeline. The 47-year-old actor has also joined forces with Bollywood star Tabu for Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming project.