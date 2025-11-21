Spoiler alert: ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 has a ‘Farzi’ connection; look out for cameos

Manoj Bajpayee’s Prime Video series The Family Man Season 3, which premiered on Friday, has a Farzi connection.

A character from Prime Video show Farzi, also created by The Family Man makers Raj and DK, plays a cameo in the latest season of the spy thriller.

Remember Vijay Sethupathi’s Michael Vedanayagam, the cop who became one of the talking points of Farzi? He appears in the latest season of The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Sharing stills from one of the episodes, an X user praised Vijay Sethupathi’s cameo as Michael Vedanayagam — the Special Task Force officer heading the Counterfeiting and Currency Fraud and Research Team (CCRT) in Farzi.

Echoing the same sentiment, another user shared a clip of Vijay Sethupathi’s cameo role.

After binge-watching Family Man Season 3, another X user called it a ‘mad, mad’ web series, praising the standout scene featuring #VijaySethupathi and #ManojBajpayee.

Also starring Sharib Hashmi, the third instalment continues the story of Srikant Tiwari, an elite undercover agent, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who balances the complexities of national duty and his personal turbulent life.

“Season after season, this show proves you don’t need superheroes to make a thriller epic,” tweeted another user.

The Family Man Season 3 also features Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in key roles.

Created and written by Raj & DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora, the upcoming instalment is helmed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth also coming on board as directors.

Season 1 of the series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released on the streamer on June 4, 2021.