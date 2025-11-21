Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, The Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist, dies at 63

Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, who was the bassist of the English rock bands The Stone Roses and Primal Scream, has passed away, his brother Greg Mounfield said on Thursday. He was 63.

The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother Gary Mani Mounfield. Rip rkid,” Greg wrote on Facebook.

Tributes poured in for the late bassist from former bandmates and friends.

“REST IN PEACE MANi X,” his Stone Roses bandmate, Ian Brown, wrote on X.

The Charlatans band member Tim Burgess wrote, “I shared this photo a week or so ago on Mani’s birthday. It never failed to bring a smile to my face - and that was exactly the same for the man himself. One of the absolute best in every way - such a beautiful friend. Love you Mani. Never to be forgotten.”

Oasis lead vocalist Liam Gallagher shared, “In total shock and absolutely devastated on hearing the news about Mani my hero RIP rkid LG.”

Mounfield became a member of The Stone Roses back in 1987 when the Madchester wave — a cultural and music scene that emerged in Manchester in the late 1980s and early 1990s — was at its peak. He played with the band on the two albums The Stone Roses (1989) and Second Coming (1994). The group later split up in 1996.

Following the disbandment of The Stone Roses, Mounfield joined the Scottish rock band Primal Scream for which he was a member till 2011. He left the Scottish rockers in hopes for The Stone Roses to reunite. He played at a number of shows and festivals like London’s Wembley Stadium and Coachella in California. However, they disbanded again in 2017.

As per reports, Mounfield planned a UK tour next year for a string of “in conversation” events where he would reminisce about his time with The Stone Roses and Primal Scream.

Mounfield’s wife Imelda died of bowel cancer in 2023. He is survived by their twin sons.