‘Saamrajya’ teaser: Vijay Deverakonda plays a fearless cop with a violent past

Vijay Deverakonda’s fearless cop takes down goons single-handedly in the teaser of Gowtam Naidu’s upcoming actioner Saamrajya, the Hindi version of Kingdom, dropped by production banner Sithara Entertainments on Thursday.

The 50-second-long teaser, dropped ahead of the film’s July 31 release, is narrated by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. The video shows Deverakonda as a police officer with a violent past, who takes charge of a territory torn by deceit and broken loyalties.

“Saamrajya is about a man who never wanted the throne but is forced to rise because the world around him collapses. His scars tell the story of a world’s downfall and possibly its rebirth,” Naidu said in a statement.

Kingdom is jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film. The Hindi release is presented by Aditya Bhatia from Adwise Movies.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the background score of the film.

While Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice to the Hindi version of Kingdom, Jr. NTR has lent his voice to the Telugu version. Suriya has lent his voice to the Tamil version of the film.

Kingdom was initially slated to hit theatres on May 30. However, the release was postponed following Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed at least 26 lives.