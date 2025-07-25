MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 25 July 2025

‘Saamrajya’ teaser: Vijay Deverakonda plays a fearless cop with a violent past

Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice to the Gowtam Naidu-directed action thriller, set to hit theatres on July 31

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.07.25, 03:34 PM
Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Saamrajya’ teaser

Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Saamrajya’ teaser YouTube

Vijay Deverakonda’s fearless cop takes down goons single-handedly in the teaser of Gowtam Naidu’s upcoming actioner Saamrajya, the Hindi version of Kingdom, dropped by production banner Sithara Entertainments on Thursday.

The 50-second-long teaser, dropped ahead of the film’s July 31 release, is narrated by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. The video shows Deverakonda as a police officer with a violent past, who takes charge of a territory torn by deceit and broken loyalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saamrajya is about a man who never wanted the throne but is forced to rise because the world around him collapses. His scars tell the story of a world’s downfall and possibly its rebirth,” Naidu said in a statement.

Kingdom is jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film. The Hindi release is presented by Aditya Bhatia from Adwise Movies.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the background score of the film.

While Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice to the Hindi version of Kingdom, Jr. NTR has lent his voice to the Telugu version. Suriya has lent his voice to the Tamil version of the film.

Kingdom was initially slated to hit theatres on May 30. However, the release was postponed following Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed at least 26 lives.

RELATED TOPICS

Saamrajya Vijay Deverakonda Ranbir Kapoor
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘56 lakh infiltrators? What was home ministry doing?’ Bihar protest cripples Parliament

Chief election commissioner is speaking like a BJP spokesperson, Opposition alleges as logjam cripples both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for fifth straight day
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

MGNREGA data for Bengal has NOT been provided. Why? This is unprecedented and unacceptable

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT