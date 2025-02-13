Anupam Kher teams up with Prabhas for 'Sita Ramam' director Hanu Raghavapudi’s next film

Actor Anupam Kher is set to share screen space with Telugu star Prabhas in his 544th film, to be helmed by Sita Ramam filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi, Kher announced on Thursday.

Sharing pictures with Prabhas and the director of the yet-untitled film on his official X handle, Anupam Kher wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only #Prabhas! The film is directed by the very talented @hanurpudi! And produced by wonderful team of producers of @MythriOfficial! My very dear friend and brilliant #SudeepChatterjee is the #Dop.”

Anupam Kher was recently seen in the biopic drama Emergency starring Kangana Ranaut. Based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the film was released on January 17. The film also stars the late actor Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

The 69-year-old actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Metro… In Dino. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is set to play the role of Rudra, a worshipper of Lord Shiva, in the upcoming Mukesh Kumar Singh-directed Telugu mythological fantasy film Kannappa. Starring Vishnu Manchu, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav and Devaraj in key roles, the film will also feature cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal.

Prabhas recently starred in the sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, is currently available to stream on Netflix.