Vidyut Jammwal shares fan posts claiming Bollywood has failed to use his ‘true potential’

Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Tuesday shared fan posts which claimed that Bollywood has failed to tap into his ‘true potential’ in movies.

The 44-year-old actor is set to make his Hollywood debut with a live-action adaptation of the ‘Street Fighter’ video game series. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the upcoming film also stars Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, and Jason Momoa in key roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the posts, Jammwal shared on Instagram, reads, “Bollywood failed to use this man’s potential.”

Instagram

Another post is a screenshot of a reply to a tweet. The original X post reads, “The actor playing Dhalsim in the live-action Street Fighter is way too handsome”. Jammwal’s character in the film is named Yogi Dhalsim.

Commenting on the post, an X user wrote, “Only if the Indian film industry knew its true potential, but instead they are pumping out mid movies year after year.”

Instagram

Street Fighter, produced by studio Legendary, is a live-action adaptation of a popular video game of the same name. Launched in 1987 by Japanese video game company Capcom, it involves a series of fighting games involving a diverse cast of martial artists who participate in a global fighting tournament organised by the villainous M. Bison.

The character of Dhalsim was first introduced in the game in 1991. He is a yogi with fire-spitting abilities. Dhalsim fights to support his family.

Jammwal is known for action films like Force (2011), Commando (2013), Commando 2 (2017), Commando 3 (2019), Sanak (2021) and Crakk (2024). His latest release, A. R. Murugadoss-directed actioner Madharaasi, is currently running in theatres.