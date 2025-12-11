Def Leppard to perform in Shillong, Mumbai, Bengaluru next year; dates and venues out

English glam rock band Def Leppard is set to perform in three Indian cities — in Shillong on 25 March, in Mumbai on 27 March and in Bengaluru on 29 March — as part of its upcoming India tour in 2026, the organisers said in a statement on Thursday.

The concerts will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Grounds) in Shillong, Jio World Garden in Mumbai and NICE Grounds in Bengaluru.

“We’re excited to announce our India tour dates in 2026. Playing for our fans in India is thrilling for us. We can’t wait to see you soon,” said lead vocalist Joe Elliott.

Def Leppard is one of the most influential bands to emerge from the British hard rock and heavy metal scene of the late ’70s and ’80s. Formed in Sheffield in 1977, the band consists of Rick Savage, Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell. Their iconic hits include Pour Some Sugar on Me, Love Bites, Photograph, Rock of Ages, and Hysteria.

With a musical career spanning more than four decades, Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

“We are delighted to finally make it to India next year. It’s going to be an incredible night for all the fans,” said supporting vocalist Phil Collen.

Def Leppard’s three-city India Tour continues the series of rock live shows under the banner of Bandland On Tour, an extension of Bandland, the rock and alternative music Intellectual Property (IP) of BookMyShow Live.

Tickets for the concerts are yet to go live on BookMyShow.

With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the US, Def Leppard has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that balanced hard rock and pop, shaping the genre now known as arena rock.

Their 2023 tour saw the band headline venues across Europe including the iconic Wembley Stadium. That tour was part of a two-year run and was co-headlined by American heavy metal band Motley Crue. Together, they sold over 2.1 million tickets across the globe while performing in 27 countries and on five continents.

2023 also saw Def Leppard release their 13th studio album, Drastic Symphonies, alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The album charted at No. 4 in the UK, the band's highest UK chart position in 32 years.