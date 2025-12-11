Kartik Aryan to collaborate with Darren Aronofsky? ‘Aaryanofsky’ video sparks buzz

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s meeting with Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky during the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival has sparked collaboration rumours.

In the video Kartik shared, Aronofsky can be seen greeting fans of Kartik and introducing him as his favourite actor.

Kartik will be a big star in India and America already loves him, Aronofsky says. The two talk about Indian films, fame, and even discuss the idea of making a song-and-dance film together.

The clip then cuts to a humorous scene of Kartik, Aronofsky, and a woman doing push-ups on the floor.

“Aaryanofsky Brothers,” Kartik captioned his post on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, Aronofsky wrote, “Should we announce our collab here?”, to which Kartik replied, “Wait for it.”

Instagram/ @kartikaaryan

The 35-year-old actor recently dropped a photo with Johnny Depp, seemingly taken at a club.

Both the stars attended the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“Pirates of the Red Sea,” Kartik captioned the photo shared on Instagram. Adding to the fun, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star wrote, “JackSparrow x RoohBaba,” indicating an unexpected crossover between the two cultures and franchises.

Kartik will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romcom helmed by Sameer Vidwans. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania. It is set to hit theatres on 25 December this year.

Kartik also has the film Naagzilla in the pipeline. He will play the role of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag embarking on an adventure, in the film. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is written by Gautam Mehra. It is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

For his next project, Aronofsky has teamed up with Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn on an original erotic thriller, the details of which remain under wraps.