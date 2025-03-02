Vidya Balan warns fans about AI-generated videos featuring her: ‘I have no involvement in its creation’

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan Saturday warned her fans about inauthentic “AI-generated” videos featuring her that are currently circulating on social media. The Kahaani actress took to Instagram and clarified that she has no connection with the “creation or dissemination” of such videos.

"There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic. I have no involvement in its creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse its content in any way," the 46-year-old actor wrote in her post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vidya further urged her followers to be cautious of such misleading content. “Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as it does not reflect my views or work. I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content. #FakeAlert #StayAware,” she added.

Fans flocked to the comments to laud Vidya’s efforts in spreading awareness about AI-generated videos. “Thanks for spreading awareness, Vidya ma’am! Your voice makes a difference,” one user wrote. Another user wanted the government to be proactive in tackling such content on social media.

This incident is part of a growing trend where artificial intelligence is used to create fake content featuring well-known personalities. Previously, actors such as Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh have also been victims of similar AI-generated misinformation.

In January, AI-generated, fake photos of Indian and international celebrities attending the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj went viral on social media.

In 2023, a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral, leading to a police complaint against the perpetrator and a reaction from Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika was later appointed the national ambassador for promoting cyber safety.

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in the 2024 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Rajesh Sharma.